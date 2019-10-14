|
Darline Bahantka
Westerville, OH - Age 74, formerly of Horseheads, NY. Darline passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Preceded in death by her parents Bert and Thelma Baldwin, and survived by two sisters, Marilyn (Wayne) Tressler, Rosemarie (Carmen) Divencenzo. Darline is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Butch.; daughter, Ann Marie (Holly) Bahantka; sons, John P Bahantka Jr, Michael (Marta) Bahantka; 4 grandchildren, Sophia, Dominic, Lance and Emry and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Darline was retired from Able2, United Cerebral Palsy in Elmira, NY. She loved children, the outdoors, day trips with her friends, and long drives with her husband. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads on Thursday, October 17th from 4 pm to 7 pm and on Friday, October 18th from 10 am to 11 am. Darlene's funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 am. Committal prayers and interment to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation in Darline's name to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019