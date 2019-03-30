Resources
Darryl Joel Eck

Darryl Joel Eck In Memoriam
Darryl Joel Eck

11/30/1941 - 3/30/2015

Beloved Father

Four years ago today you were taken from us. We knew you were in pain and had to go. God called you home to alleviate your pain and grant you your wings. We held you with great strength as you were leaving this life and going to the next. We think of you everyday. We hold precious memories in our hearts of the years we shared together. Fly High until we meet again and rejoice.

Love your daughter & son-in-law Penny and George Kastenhuber
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019
