Darryl Joel Eck
11/30/1941 - 3/30/2015
Beloved Father
Four years ago today you were taken from us. We knew you were in pain and had to go. God called you home to alleviate your pain and grant you your wings. We held you with great strength as you were leaving this life and going to the next. We think of you everyday. We hold precious memories in our hearts of the years we shared together. Fly High until we meet again and rejoice.
Love your daughter & son-in-law Penny and George Kastenhuber
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019