Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Big Flats American Legion, Post 1612
45 Olcott Rd. S.
Big Flats, NY
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Big Flats American Legion, Post 1612
45 Olcott Rd. S.
Big Flats, NY
Darwin G. Burress


1952 - 2019
Darwin G. Burress Obituary
Darwin G. Burress

Big Flats - Age 67 of Big Flats, NY. He was born on October 13, 1952, the son of the late Jack and Lucille Burress and passed away at home on Saturday, November 30th 2019. In addition to his parents Darwin was predeceased by his brother Jack Alvin and his stepmother Ernestine Burress. He is survived by his beloved wife Joanne; step-sons Sanuel (Ingrid) Healy, Clayton (Amber) Healy, and Joseph (Jenna) Healy; grandchildren Samantha, Tristan, Josiah, Danica, Kirsten, Gavin, Lila, and Mira; nephew Brian (Kelli) Burress, niece Adriane (Kenny) Mankundis; step brother Jackie (Carolyn) Hoops; and sister in law Norma (William) Abel. He will be greatly missed. Darwin was born in Bluefield, West Virginia and grew up in Canton, Ohio. He proudly served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force; he is a veteran of the Vietnam War. After his retirement from the Air Force, Darwin worked at Akron General Hospital in hospital management. He has renovated several old houses, always taking great pride in his work, and always buying tools he needed for projects. He was also and avid fisherman and enjoyed travelling. Family and friends are invited to visit at the Big Flats American Legion, Post 1612, 45 Olcott Rd. S., in Big Flats on Saturday December 7th at noon. A celebration of his life will be held there at 1 pm with military honors. Private burial will take place in the spring in Rural Home Cemetery. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
