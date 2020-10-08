David Alan Betschen
Elmira,NY - DAVID ALAN BETSCHEN Age 64 of Elmira, NY passed away on Wednesday October 7, 2020. David was born February 24, 1956 in Buffalo , NY the son of Frederick A. Betschen Sr. and Marilyn L. Easton Betschen. He received his Associates Degree from Corning Community College in Art and History. David was a very talented and gifted artist. He was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Elmira . David was an employee of ARC of Chemung. He loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. David is survived by
his parents Frederick A. and Marilyn Betschen Sr. of Elmira, NY ; sister: Laura Ann Betschen and Paul Bernas of Elmira, NY ; brother: Frederick A. Betschen Jr. and Pamela Jones of Buffalo, NY; nephews and nieces: Daniel Farr and Carrie Smith of NYC, NY; Dr. Alise and Dr. Michael Pham of Carlsbad, CA; Alex Betschen and Alexis Perez of Batavia, NY ; Zachary Betschen of Lockport, NY ; grand niece: Adelyne Pham of Carlsbad, CA ; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of caring friends. Due to the COVID Pandemic there will be a
Memorial Service scheduled at a future date . Those wishing may remember David through memorials to The First Presbyterian Church of Elmira 1054 West Clinton Street Elmira, NY 14905 , The Arnot Art Museum 235 Lake Street Elmira, NY 14901, or The Chemung County SPCA 2435 Route 352 Elmira, NY 14903. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may
.
Good-bye, proud world, I'm going home, Thou'rt not my friend, and I'm not thine; Long through thy weary crowds I roam; a river-ark on the ocean brine, Long I've been tossed like the driven foam, But now, proud world, I'm going home.
Ralph Waldo Emerson