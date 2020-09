David and Minnie DeatsElmira, NY - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 and Thursday, September 24, 2020 respectively. David and Minnie's Gravesite Services and military honors will be held at Woodlawn National Cemetery, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2PM with Wanda Copeland. As we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing we will only be able to allow 25 people to the service.