David B. Angrove
Horseheads, NY - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 79. David was born November 9, 1940 in Elmira, NY, son to the late John and Isla Stevenson Angrove. He is also predeceased by his brother, John H. Angrove. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia Richardson Angrove; children; Bryant Angrove, daughter Angelia (Patrick) Taylor; grandchildren, Tianna Angrove (Dylan Walther), Zackarie Angrove, Allison Taylor, and Nicholas Angrove; great grandchildren, Aiden Walther, and Cole Walther. David retired after 32 years as an industrial salesman. David was a sports enthusiast, and enjoyed coaching youth sports for his children, and grand children. His favorite hobbies were golfing, and fishing during his free time. Most importantly, David loved spending time and making memories with his family, and friends. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time but a Celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in David's Book of Memories at www.sullinvansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.