David B. Angrove
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David B. Angrove

Horseheads, NY - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 79. David was born November 9, 1940 in Elmira, NY, son to the late John and Isla Stevenson Angrove. He is also predeceased by his brother, John H. Angrove. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia Richardson Angrove; children; Bryant Angrove, daughter Angelia (Patrick) Taylor; grandchildren, Tianna Angrove (Dylan Walther), Zackarie Angrove, Allison Taylor, and Nicholas Angrove; great grandchildren, Aiden Walther, and Cole Walther. David retired after 32 years as an industrial salesman. David was a sports enthusiast, and enjoyed coaching youth sports for his children, and grand children. His favorite hobbies were golfing, and fishing during his free time. Most importantly, David loved spending time and making memories with his family, and friends. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time but a Celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in David's Book of Memories at www.sullinvansfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved