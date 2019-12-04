|
|
David C. Lane
Horseheads - Age 73, a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, he died peacefully at home in Horseheads, NY on December 1, 2019. David was born on September 25, 1946 in Endicott, NY to Vernal and Caroline Lane. David retired from Hilliard Corporation in 2010 after 25 years of dedication. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janice Lunduski-Lane; his sisters Carol and Christi; his son Darren; his daughters, Joei, Jessica, and Dannielle; his stepchildren Lori, Weezy, Ben, John, and Angie; twelve grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A ceremony with military honors will take place at Woodlawn National Cemetery, 1825 Davis St., in Elmira on December 6, 2019, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may honor David with a donation in his name to the Military Honor Guard c/o V.V.A. 803 Honor Guard, 1200 Davis St. Elmira, NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019