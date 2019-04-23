|
David Coleman Heyman
Montoursville - David Coleman Heyman, 86, of Montoursville, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, April 21, 2019. David was born on January 30, 1933 in Elmira, New York to the late Benjamin Loeb Heyman, a European immigrant, and Gertrude (Gratt) Heyman.
David graduated from Elmira Free Academy, Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., and Albany Medical College. He took his medical internship at Beverly Hospital in Beverly, Massachusetts and served in the United States Navy for two years as a ship's doctor. After his discharge from the Navy, he worked as a general physician at The Williamson Miners Memorial Hospital in South Williamson, Kentucky. Next, he took his residency in anesthesiology at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston. Until 1982, he practiced anesthesiology at Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point, New Jersey. In 1982, he and his wife of 36 years, Isabella moved to Williamsport, where David continued in the practice of anesthesiology. He retired from the Anesthesia Associates of Williamsport in 2001. David was a member of the Susquehanna Hospital Medical Staff, Congregation Beth Ha-Sholom, and the Williamsport Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf, writing and playing piano.
David is survived by his loving wife, Isabella (Norman) Heyman, two sons, Mark A. Heyman (Dawn), and Andrew G. Heyman (Kristen), two daughters, Susan L. Wolfe (Charles), and Lisa B. Hon (Dennis Towberman), two stepsons, Andrew Miller and David Miller (Mary), eight grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his only sister, Roberta Heyman.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, at 11:00 am at the Temple Beth Ha-Sholom, 425 Center St., Williamsport. Marvin Hurwitz will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.
In keeping with Jewish tradition, there will be no viewing or flowers, but memorial contributions may be made to the Temple Beth Ha-Sholom.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019