Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
607-732-5273
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
David D. Nader


1952 - 2019
David D. Nader Obituary
David D. Nader

Elmira - Age 67 of Elmira, died on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital Sayre, Pa. David was born on Monday, February 11, 1952 to the late James & Lena (Abbott) Nader. He is survived by his brother, James Nader of Elmira & sister, Sandi Nader of Clearwater, Fl. He was the owner of Nader's Tech in Elmira Heights, NY. FRIENDS MAY CALL AT THE BAKER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 640 W.GRAY ST. ELMIRA ON TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2019 FROM 10AM TO 11AM. FUNERAL SERVICES TO FOLLOW AT 11AM. REVEREND FATHER DONALD W. MATTHEWS OFFICIATING. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW IN WOODLAWN CEMETERY, ELMIRA. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations in David's memory to Grace Episcopal Church 375 W. Church St. Elmira, NY 14901. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from July 21 to July 22, 2019
