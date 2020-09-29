1/
David E. Arnold
David E. Arnold

Big Flats - David E. Arnold, age 77 of Big Flats, New York passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Steuben Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

Born on March 13, 1943 in Beckley, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Kilburn and Edna (Fulkerson) Arnold. David was a graduate of Rossford High School, class of 1961, and later attended Ohio University where he studied journalism and photography. He married Kimberly Adler on August 19, 1989. He was employed as a writer for Brubaker, Cole and Associates of Ohio before moving to the Southern Tier and becoming self-employed.

In 1992, David received the 'Pen is Mightier than the Pay' Award from the Gundie Weekly Journal in Ohio. In his later years, he worked as a volunteer for Arnot Ogden Medical Center for several years.

David is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Arnold of Big Flats, NY; and cousin, Charlotte Lowery of Ohio.

A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10:00 am. Family and friends are invited to join via live stream by using the link https://bit.ly/3cFNUaj or by following the link provided at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com on David's obituary page.

In lieu of flowers, donations in David's name may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or by visiting: www.alz.org

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com






Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
