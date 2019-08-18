|
|
David Ennis
Spencer - David Ennis, son of Robert and Shirley Ennis, died peacefully at home in Spencer, NY, on August 10, 2019.
Dave is survived by his wife, Denene, and their children: Brett Ennis, his wife, Pam, and their children, Jack and Kaitlyn; Bridgett Ennis and her daughter, Chelsea; Bianca Johnson, her husband, Lewis, and their daughter, Maddie; and Barbi Bradish and her husband, Tim. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
A private burial was held at Canfield & Mount Hope Cemetery in Van Etten, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's honor can be made to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier (https://www.foodbankst.org/donate/) to feed the hungry.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019