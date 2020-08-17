1/1
David F. Crowley
David F. Crowley

Age 79 of Horseheads, NY. He was born October 26, 1940 in Elmira Heights, son of the late Francis and Marie Crowley and passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Eileen (Rich) Harris; and his brother, James "Dutch" (Evie) Crowley. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Parks-Crowley; brother, William "Bick" (Betty Lou) Crowley; brother-in-law, Larry (Rosemary) Parks; daughter, Deb (Rob) Kutz; sons Dave (Paula) Crowley and Tim (Beth) Crowley; grandchildren, Lindsey (BJ) Kittle, Caley (Kristin) Kutz, Logan Crowley, Madalyn Crowley, Jessica Mazur and Brenna Mazur; great grandchildren, Lake and Canon Kittle along many nieces and nephews, and his four legged buddies, Dottie, Merry and Belle. Dave was a Professional Firefighter serving with the Ithaca Fire Department and retiring from the Elmira Fire Department after which he assisted in the Millport Volunteer fire.

In addition to being a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, second father to many, and husband, Dave was an amazing man who never met a stranger. He had an easy going manner that attracted people to him instantly.

His interests were varied and his projects many. He loved Seneca Lake and his many friends there, and the ocean. In addition, he loved racing and anything to do with cars…from joining Wing Tip racing team, to attending a NASCAR driving experience, to owning, buying, trading, rebuilding, painting, repairing and selling many of them. He was a member of the Elks, Moose, Chemung Valley Street Rod club, Town Board of Millport, and SCCA.

To honor his memory, in lieu of flowers, please practice a random act of kindness, tell those close to you how much you love and value them, donate to a favorite charity, adopt a homeless animal, or reach out to those who need forgiveness.

Thank you to everyone who reached out to us by way of phone, cards, or personal visits, please know how very much we appreciate your love and support. Dave is at peace now, having suffered for so long. He will always be in our hearts and his many adventures and stories will be shared for years by many. Please remember all the good times, and wonderful memories each of you may have of this very special man and know that he loved you all, and you were thought of often.

A Celebration of Life is pending and will be by invitation to his many friends and family.

www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
