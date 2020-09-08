David G. "DJ" Combs Jr.
Ithaca - Age 33 of Ithaca, NY. David went home to be with the Lord on September 5th, 2020 at his home surrounded by family after a long illness. David was born on August 5th 1987 to David and Betty Combs Sr. In addition to his parents, David is survived by his wife of 8 years, Trisha; their beautiful girls Jasmine and Emily; sisters Shannon (Rob) Bates of Elmira Heights, and Tasha (Zach) Cowan of Horseheads; along with a host of extended family and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit The Way Center, 132 Oakwood Ave, Elmira Heights, NY 14903, on Thursday September 10th, 2020 from 4 pm to 6 pm. His funeral service will follow at 6 pm. Private burial will take place with DJ's family at Evergreen Cemetery in Spencer, NY. Condolences and a full tribute may be read at www.barberfuneralhome.com