David G. Fleming
Chemung - David G. Fleming, 56, of Chemung, NY passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
He was predeceased by his father, David G. Fleming Sr.; and son, Daniel.
David is survived by his loving wife, Dana Thompson Fleming; mother, Dorothy "Dottie" Fleming; children, Brett (Megan), Bridget (Justin), Ethan (Alyssa) and Eli; siblings, Teresa Ringo, Kathleen (Ted), Eileen (James) Van Riper, Nancy (Keith) Wells, Joseph (Holly), Peter and Timothy (Rosa); Pop Pop to Sean, Lucy and Reagan; Dwight, Frida and Pam; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
David was a dairy farmer at heart and ran the farm in Chemung for 22 years. He was a man that could fix or build anything and was close to finishing a dream of his of opening a Gun Shop. He was a member of the Sullivan Trail Rod & Gun Club. He loved his animals and always had a special connection to them. David had built his own bandsaw sawmill at home. He loved his tractors and tanks. He loved his ducks, chickens and Llamas. He was single handedly responsible for repopulating the Mallard population is the Southern Tier. David was a proud cancer survivor of over 12 years. He served proudly in the Army National Guard and Army Reserves for 13 years and separated as an E-6 SSG and he was a tank commander. David's standard response to any question or statement was "That'll be ok."
The family would like to send a special thank you to Phil, Amy and Alyssa.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY with Pastor Michael Spencer officiating. Memorial donations may be made in David's name to the March of Dimes or Guthrie Cancer Center. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to David's family may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on June 16, 2019