|
|
David Lowell Teeter
Elmira - Born December 11, 1926 the son of the late Lowell and Ruth Teeter of Elmira, David Lowell Teeter passed away at home on April 7, 2020. He was 93. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ann R. Teeter, brother-in-law and sister Dr. Brent and Martha Olmstead of Elmira, brother Jon Teeter of Horseheads, son and daughter-in-law D. Brooks and Ahnece Teeter of Elmira, son Dr. John Teeter of Niantic, Connecticut, daughter-in-law Tess Teeter of Niantic, Connecticut, daughter Lisa Teeter of Berlin, New Jersey, grandchildren Mollie, Rebecca and Matthew Teeter, and great grandsons Robbie and Joey Lewellyn. As a child, Dave spent summers with his family on Armenia Mountain in Tioga County, PA where he experienced the advent of modern conveniences such as in-home plumbing and refrigeration. Dave later received his undergraduate and law degrees from Cornell University. He retired from a 37 year practice of real estate law in Elmira in 1991. Dave was a life-long musician and organist. Along with long-time friend Lauren Peckham, Dave helped to restore the original theater pipe organ in the former Elmira Theater, the forerunner of the current Clemens Performing Arts Center, in the 1960s and again following the 1972 flood. Music was central in his home life as well, and in his later years, Dave enjoyed playing piano duets at home with his wife Ann, herself an accomplished local pianist. He created countless memories and instilled a profound respect for music in friends and family, especially in his three grandchildren, all of whom have presented musically in their own ways. Blessed with the definition of a "green thumb," Dave also honored this creative outlet by keeping breathtaking flower gardens. He also shared his home on the southside of Elmira with many beloved animals over the years, caring not only for his own but any passerby cats that came along the way. Due to the current social climate, plans for a commemorative service and celebration of Dave's life are being postponed by the family until this coming summer and until public gatherings are allowed.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020