|
|
David M. Buchtel Sr.
DAVID M. BUCHTEL SR. Age 64 of Breesport, NY passed away unexpectedly on Sunday February 16,2020. David was born July 13, 1955 in China Lake, CA the son of Leopold J. Buchtel Sr. and Mary C. Palladino Buchtel. He was pre-deceased by his father Leopold on January 6, 1995 and by his baby sister Gretchen Marie on December 7, 1965. David had worked at Schweizer Aircraft and Sikorsky Aircraft in Horseheads,NY and was presently employed by Elmira College. David also worked for his mother's business "Mary Buchtel's Catering" for many years and always had a smile while serving others. He loved and cherished his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. David is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Aubree and Kristin Lynch of Corning,NY ; son David M. Buchtel Jr. of Houston,TX ; grandchildren: Anthony, Luke, Jacob, Patrick, Maria, and Joseph ; his mother: Mary C. Palladino Buchtel of Horseheads, NY ; brothers and sisters: Paul Buchtel of Breesport, NY , Leopold J. Buchtel Jr. and Susan Buchtel of Horseheads, NY, and Therese and Mark LaDouce of Elmira, NY; former wife Georganne Sheahan Buchtel of Breesport,NY ; several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and many caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Thursday February 20, 2020 form 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church 130 Oakwood Avenue Elmira, Heights, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARC of Schuyler County or any Veterans' Support Organization of your choice. Words of Condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020