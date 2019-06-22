|
David M. Kettell
Horseheads - David M. Kettell, age 54 of Horseheads, NY passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Dave was predeceased by his father, James Kettell, Sr.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Carrie Rich Kettell; mother, Ann Stranger; siblings, James (Lori) Kettell, Jr., and Patricia Ann Kettell Cordell; along with several nieces and nephews.
Dave was a 1982 graduate of Southside High School. He went on to work with the NYS Correctional Facility and retired after 25 years of exemplary service. He was an avid NY JETS fan. He enjoyed dirt track car racing with his wife, Carrie. He was a dedicated and loving husband, son, and brother who will be missed by all who knew him.
As per Dave's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA, 2435 State Rd 352, Elmira, NY 14903. Dave's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 22 to June 23, 2019