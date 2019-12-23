|
|
David M Laughlin
Newark Valley - David M Laughlin, 71, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Dec. 22, 2019 and was reunited with his Lord and Savior. He will be greatly missed by his loving family: Jan, his wife of almost 38 years; children: Shonna, Jennifer, William, Corrie and Katie; 17 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; siblings: John (Nancy), Steven (Kathy) and Carol Laughlin, Susan (Gordon) Hendrickson; Jan's mother and brother: Flora and Michael (Marie) Kouf. He was born on Oct. 15, 1948, to John and Gilletta Laughlin of Beaver Dams. David was devoted to his Lord and his family. A Veteran of the US Navy, he served during Vietnam. He retired from IBM, Endicott.
His family will receive friends at the Glen Castle United Methodist Church, 371 Castle Creek Rd., Binghamton on Thursday, from 2-4 pm with Military Honors accorded at 4 pm followed by a Memorial Service. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley is assisting the family.
Condolences and memories may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019