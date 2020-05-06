|
David M. Shoemaker
Van Etten - David M. Shoemaker, 65 of Van Etten, NY died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Waverly, NY June 3, 1954 the son of Merton H. and Ann M. (Shedden) Shoemaker. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother Merton A. Shoemaker. David is survived by his wife Vickie M. Shoemaker and her son Sean E. Morris, sister Shirlene R. Shoemaker, uncle Harold Shoemaker, nephews and cousins. David had worked as a supervisor for NCR in Ithaca and retired from Cornell University. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the summer. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the or CareFirst Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870.
