David Mark Kelly
Spring Hill, FL - David Mark Kelly, 63, of Spring Hill, Florida, on July 6, 2019, succumbed to a hard fought battle with illness with his wife and daughters by his side. Dave was a contractor home builder in the Spring Hill, FL, area for over 40 years. He was a lifelong musician who played in various bands most of his adult life. Dave grew up in Wellsburg, NY and graduated from Southside High School in 1974. He was predeceased by his father Donald A. Kelly Jr. in 2009 and is survived by his mother Marion L. Kelly of Sayre, PA. Along with his loving wife of 39 years, Connie Dean Kelly, formerly of Gillette, PA, he is also survived by daughters Cheyenne Kelly and Farrel Inmon of Spring Hill, FL; Danielle Rosado of Springhill FL; and Cayla Kelly of Spring Hill, FL; his siblings Joseph and Jolene Kelly of Warrenton, VA; James and Kay Kelly of Troy, PA; Jane and Jim Campbell of Wellsburg, NY; Elizabeth (Betty) and Jeff Stoquert of Wellsburg, NY; and two grandchildren Christopher, and Farrah.
The family ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the LunGevity Foundation @ https://lungevity.org/ in Dave's name.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 13, 2019