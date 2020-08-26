David Michael Barrett



Elmira - age 55 of Elmira, NY Passed away, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Elmira NY. Born, March 20, 1965 Elmira, NY. Son of the late William I and May (Covey) Barrett. Survived by daughter, Samantha Barrett of Elmira; estranged wife, Deborah Barrett of Elmira; brothers, Randy Barrett, William W Barrett, Claude Barrett, all of Elmira; sisters, Mary Potter, Horseheads, Carol (Billy Ames) Barrett, Erin, Corinne (Carl Christian) Townsend, Elmira; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Also survived by his special family at the Homestead Inn, Elmira, Christina Tomisman ( Isaiah Harris), Tammy Tomisman and Rhiannon Tomisman and her children. Lifelong friends, Bart Corwin, Cliff Bailey and Kenneth Faucett. Predeceased by his Parents; his sister, Holly L Matteson and brother, Patrick A Barrett; as well as his grandparents, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. David loved his family and friends and would do anything for them. He had the biggest heart and will be missed by so many. The family will receive relatives and friends at the American Legion 71 Old Ithaca Rd. Horseheads, Saturday, Aug. 29th from 1 to 4 p.m. for his Celebration of Life. Everyone must maintain Social Distancing guidelines which includes: everyone attending MUST wear a mask and limitations on the number of people in attendance at any one time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home, Elmira.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store