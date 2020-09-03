1/1
David Patrick Crum
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Patrick Crum

Horseheads,NY - DAVID PATRICK CRUM Age 51 of Horseheads, NY passed away very unexpectedly on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at home. David was born October 16, 1968 in Bethesda, Maryland the son of Earl David and Patricia Miller Crum. He received his Bachelors Degree from SUNY Brockport. David was pre-deceased by his mother Patricia on June 28, 1997. He was a purchasing agent for several companies in the area and most recently Siemans in Painted Post, NY. David loved sports especially The Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics and Miami Dolphins. He especially loved watching his son Kameron play. David loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. He is survived by his loving and devoted companion Melissa Epperson ; his son: Kameron M. Epperson ; step-daughter: Ashley Bentley; his father: Earl David "Dave" Crum of Horseheads, NY ; his brother and companion: Steven M. Crum and Elizabeth McCarthy ; nephews and niece: Aidan Crum, Teagan Crum, and Mallory Crum ; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Roxanne and Lynn Johnston of Horseheads, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Sunday September 6, 2020 from 3-5 PM. David's Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. David will be laid to rest next to his mother in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and in accordance with NYS Regulations , Face Masks are required and Social Distancing will be practiced. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved