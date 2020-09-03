David Patrick Crum
Horseheads,NY - DAVID PATRICK CRUM Age 51 of Horseheads, NY passed away very unexpectedly on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at home. David was born October 16, 1968 in Bethesda, Maryland the son of Earl David and Patricia Miller Crum. He received his Bachelors Degree from SUNY Brockport. David was pre-deceased by his mother Patricia on June 28, 1997. He was a purchasing agent for several companies in the area and most recently Siemans in Painted Post, NY. David loved sports especially The Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics and Miami Dolphins. He especially loved watching his son Kameron play. David loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. He is survived by his loving and devoted companion Melissa Epperson ; his son: Kameron M. Epperson ; step-daughter: Ashley Bentley; his father: Earl David "Dave" Crum of Horseheads, NY ; his brother and companion: Steven M. Crum and Elizabeth McCarthy ; nephews and niece: Aidan Crum, Teagan Crum, and Mallory Crum ; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Roxanne and Lynn Johnston of Horseheads, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Sunday September 6, 2020 from 3-5 PM. David's Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. David will be laid to rest next to his mother in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and in accordance with NYS Regulations , Face Masks are required and Social Distancing will be practiced. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
.