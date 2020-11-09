David Richard "Ricky" or "Doc" Collins



Elmira - 61 years old, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. David is the son of David M. and Elizabeth Warren Collins, both of whom predeceased him. He is survived by his siblings: Martha (Robert) Collins Roberts, Elmira; Sally Ann Collins, Elmira Heights; Matthew Warren Collins, Elmira; Mary Elizabeth Collins, Elmira; Thomas (Sarah) Collins, Pittsford NY; nieces and nephews, Maureen Roberts, David Cole, Amber Cole, Katherine Collins, Molly Collins, John Collins, Michael Roberts and Harrison Roberts. David graduated from Notre Dame High School and Corning Community College. He worked at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in the Dietary Dept. for 40 years. David was a member of the Msgr. John J. Lee Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was a fan of the Beatles. David was the most giving and kind person. He will be missed. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Covid-19 protocol will be followed at the funeral home with face masks and social distancing. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for David, followed by his interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Those wishing may remember David with a donation to the Falck Cancer Center, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira NY 14905.









