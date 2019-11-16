|
David S. Cheplick
Elmira Heights - Age 94 of Elmira Heights, NY. He was born July 21, 1925 in Olyphant, PA son of the late Joseph and Mary (Tehensky) Cheplick and fell asleep in the Lord Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Mary (Petelchuk) in 2010, daughter-in-law Linda in 2011 and brothers John, Russell, Joseph and Eugene. David is survived by his children and their spouses David and Liz Cheplick of Falls Church, VA, Paul and Dawn Cheplick of LaGrange, GA, Michael and Rebecca Cheplick of Nashville, TN, Marnie and Peter Skoog of Collegeville, PA, Mark and Jennifer Cheplick of Leesburg, VA; grandchildren Marissa, Julie and Samuel Cheplick, Jami (George) Simpson, Sydnie, Matthew and Marianna Cheplick, Marija, Joshua and Kyra Skoog, Anna, Polly and Melanie Cheplick; brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Mildred Cheplick of Elmira Heights; sisters and brother-in-law MaryAnne and John Turko and Mildred Gongolewski all of Olyphant, PA along with many nieces and nephews. David was a lifelong, devoted member of Holy Trinity Orthodox Christian Church. He was a retired math teacher and guidance counselor from Thomas A. Edison High School in Elmira Heights. He also coached JV football, varsity wrestling and girls swimming. He was a veteran of the U.S Coast Guard. Family and friends are invited to visit Holy Trinity Orthodox Christian Church, 140 Horseheads Blvd., Elmira Heights. On Friday, November 22nd from 4:30 to 7 pm. Panykhyda will begin at 7 pm. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 10 am in the church. Rev. Fr. David Cowan will officiate assisted by his son-in-law Fr. Deacon Peter Skoog. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Holy Trinity Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember David through donations to Holy Trinity Orthodox Christian Church, 140 Horseheads Blvd., Elmira Heights, NY 14903
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 21, 2019