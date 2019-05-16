|
|
DAVID SWARTHOUT, Sr.
Beaver Dams - Age 62 of Beaver Dams, NY passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on May 12, 2019.
He was born on June 13, 1956 in Corning, NY, the youngest child of Lamont and Luella Swarthout. He married the love of his life, Kathy, on December 21, 1974. Kathy welcomed him home along with his parents, Lamont and Luella, and siblings, Larue, Ted and Barbara.
Dave is survived by his children, Hollie Swarthout (grandchildren Savoree and Joseph), David and Nina Swarthout (grandchildren Aryana, Karina and David III) Darci and Paul Kasprzyk (grandson Paul Jr.), Kevin Swarthout (grand fur babies) and the family fur babies, Lincoln, Bailey and Smokey. Oh, and he was appreciative of his brief companion, Terry, shortly after his wife's passing.
Dave was a hardworking jack of all trades. Most often sought after for his skills with auto mechanics and construction. He helped many throughout his life. With a beer in his hand, a smirk on his face, he would always give advice "cuz he had a pretty good idea."
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 18th from 5pm-8pm at the Beaver Dams Col Fire Dept. Donations in his memory may be made Beaver Dams Vol. Fire Dept. or Care First. You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Arrangements entrusted with Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 16, 2019