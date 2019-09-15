|
David Tyler Cornish
Elmira - Age 22, passed away peacefully on, Friday September 13, 2019 at home. David was born on October 16, 1996 in Clearwater, FL. He is survived by his mother, Kimberly Casselberry Cornish of Elmira, with Michael Scalia; father, Keith Cornish of Montoursville, PA; sisters, Heaven (Chris) with daughter Emma, Gabrielle, brothers, Kristopher and Kameryn Cornish; maternal grandparents, Richard and Cheri Casselberry Wellsburg, NY; paternal grandmother, Eva Cornish of Montoursville, PA; aunts, uncles and cousins; forever friend Nick Rosenquest and feline friend Derpy. David had many interest from Nintendo's Banjo Kazooie to Xbox's Indie Games, he enjoyed going on family vacations, especially to zoos. David was a very kind and caring person and his biggest dream was to find a cure for muscular dystrophy. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 7:15 p.m. David's family would like to say thank you to all who helped and provided care to David over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David's name may be made to of Rochester 1425 Jefferson Road 2nd floor, Rochester, NY 14623 or Chemung County SPCA 2435 Rt. 352 Elmira, NY 14903
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019