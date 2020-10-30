David W. Hill
Elmira - Age 68 of Elmira. He was born September 28, 1952 in Elmira, NY, the son of the late Floyd M. and Myrna J. (Becker) Hill, and died by suicide on Monday, October 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife: Zhixia (Zheng) Hill; his sons Ted (Michelle) Hill with their children Katie, Kristen, and Jeremy; Steven Hill with his children Deven, Tatyanna, Stevie, and Stephanie; Vincent Hill; and David Hill, Jr.; siblings Larry Hill, Terri Call, Deb Maxwell and Nancy Hill; stepdaughters Tiyan Yan Tian, and YiYi Zheng; stepson YiJie Zheng; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and dear friends including Joe & Lynn Sullivan, and Ray Willette of the Legion Riders Chapter 442. David served in both the Air Force and the Marines; making a career of serving his country. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family. His hobbies included was horseback riding, wood working, and spending time with his two dogs, Tucker and Ollie. Family and friends are invited to visit the Big Flats Wesleyan Church, The Bridge, 561 Maple St, Big Flats, NY 14814, on Friday November 13th 2020 from 3 pm to 5 pm. Masks will be required along with social distancing in following the current guidelines. David's funeral service will be held there on Saturday, November 14th 2020 at 11am. Pastor Alex Ruffer officiating. Burial and committal services with military honors to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, in Elmira. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation to American Legion Post 442, 71 Old Ithaca Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
