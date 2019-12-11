|
Dawn M. Andrewlavage
Horseheads, NY - Passed away peacefully after an extended illness on December 7, 2019 at the age of 46. She was born February 26, 1973 in Elmira, NY the daughter of Edward and Dorothy Hower Andrewlavage Sr. Dawn was a graduate of Horseheads High School and was employed by Wegman's and IATSE Labor Union. She was pre-deceased by her father, Edward Andrewlavage Sr. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Andrewlavage; brothers, Edward (Madonna) Andrewlavage Jr., Raymond (Donna) Andrewlavage, Kenneth (Mary) Andrewlavage; nieces, Rachel, Leah, Shannon; nephew, Eric; great niece, Delany and her significant other Joseph Brown. Dawn loved nature, her birds, flowers and cooking. It was the families wishes that services be held privately on December 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers those wishing to remember Dawn please consider donations to The Friends of the Horseheads Animal Shelter, PO Box 288, Horseheads, NY 14845 or a in her memory. The family would like to thank the Arnot Ogden ICU staff for their very thoughtful care. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Dawn's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019