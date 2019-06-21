|
|
Dawn M. "Mickey" Sosnoski-Clark
Elmira - Sosnoski-Clark, Dawn M. "Mickey", age 61 of Elmira, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 after a brave extended battle with ovarian cancer. Dawn was born on July 26, 1957 the daughter of Donald and Betty (Briggs) Davis. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert H. Clark, Jr.; daughters, Stacey (Jason) Brown, Nicole (Ryan) Denissoff; grandchildren, Theron, Tevin, Ethan, Ellie, Evan, Eli, Emileigh, Emmitt, and Aurora; great-grandchildren, Thane, Hudson, Reagan, and Tyden; brothers, Dane (Kathleen) Davis, Jeff (Stephanie) Davis, and Jeremy (Jen) Davis, along with many very close nieces and nephews, and their families. She is predeceased by her late husband, Robert D. Sosnoski, her brother, Donald G., Davis, Jr,. "Chip," and her sister, Lucinda L. Clark, "Cindy." She retired in 2017 from her job as a 1:1 aide for BOCES. She had previously worked at Chemung County ARC and Arnot Ogden Hospital. Her entire working life was committed to helping and caring for others. Her life revolved around her family, who all describe her as the most selfless and strongest person they've ever known. She always loved planning and cooking for gatherings and anything that brought the people that she loved together. She was a member of Calvary Chapel Twin Tiers and she cherished her church family. Friends and family are invited to gather at Calvary Chapel Twin Tiers, 601 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm. A memorial service celebrating her life will follow at 7 pm. Pastor Fred White will officiate. Dawn will be laid to rest in the Woodlawn Cemetery on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10 am. Those wishing, please make memorials in Dawn M. Sosnoski-Clark's name to Cancer Wellness Connections, 7 Brickston Dr., Pittsford, NY 14534. This organization provided Dawn with much comfort while she endured chemotherapy. Dawn's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette on June 21, 2019