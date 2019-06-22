|
Dawn M. "Mickey" Sosnoski-Clark
Elmira - Sosnoski-Clark, Dawn M. "Mickey", age 61 of Elmira, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 after a brave extended battle with ovarian cancer. Friends and family are invited to gather at Calvary Chapel Twin Tiers, 601 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 4:30 to 7:00 pm. A memorial service celebrating her life will follow at 7 pm. Pastor Fred White will officiate. Dawn will be laid to rest in the Woodlawn Cemetery on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10 am. Those wishing, please make memorials in Dawn M. Sosnoski-Clark's name to Cancer Wellness Connections, 7 Brickston Dr., Pittsford, NY 14534. This organization provided Dawn with much comfort while she endured chemotherapy. Dawn's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette on June 22, 2019