Dean Granger
Gillett, PA - Dean Granger, age 71, of Burnham Road, Gillett, PA, passed away August 27, 2019 when he lost his battle with cancer. He was raised in Elmira, NY where he graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1966. He is survived by his brother Robert Granger. Dean worked several jobs until he went into business with Wendell Seeley running Donna Lee Donuts at 1905 College Avenue in Elmira. After the donut shop was sold, he became a long-haul trucker making runs across the country until his parents became ill. He then stopped truck driving and dedicated his life full time to their care. After their passing he resumed truck driving for some time and then decided to find work closer to home. He began driving school bus and continued until his battle with cancer started earlier this summer.
A gathering is being planned for a later date to celebrate his life. Dean was a friend to all who knew him.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.
Send online condolences to Robertsfhinc.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019