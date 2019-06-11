Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Dundee - Dean M. Morgan, 80, a resident of Dundee, NY formerly of Elmira, NY passed away at his lake home on Keuka Lake on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday June 13 followed by a Masonic Service at 8:00 p.m at the Baird Funeral Home 36 Water St. Dundee, NY; where his funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon Friday June 14. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery Dundee, NY.

Dean born on August 21, 1938, raised in Morris Run, Pa and graduated from Bloomsburg University. He began his teaching career in Pennsylvania, and then settled in Elmira, NY where he taught for 26 years at Elmira Free Academy and Southside High School. On July 30, 1982, he married the former Mary Ellen McGuire Tolbert.

He is survived by wife, children Chuck (Chris) Tolbert, Ellen (John) Hey, Patty (Todd) Murdough, Peggy (Pete) Munson, Dean (Rochelle) Morgan II, Larry (Jill) Tolbert, Tonya (John) Ake and Brian Morgan; 16 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren; brother Dale(Marge); nieces Judy, Pam, Dianne, Joanne, and Wendy; and brother-in-laws John (Kathy) McGuire and Tom (Cindy) McGuire, Special friend, Susan Tolbert.

Preceded by his parents Clifford and Mildred Morgan, and granddaughter Janet Catherine.

Donations to the Penn Yan Rotary Vocational Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 512 Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 11, 2019
