Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dear Ruth M.


1939 - 2019
Dear Ruth M. Obituary
Dear Ruth M.

Elmira - Age 80 passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in Corning as a result of Alzheimer's Disease. She was born August 26, 1939 in Abington, PA, daughter of the late Serafino and Filomena (Panabianca) Mascaro, Ruth was predeceased by her husband Robert J. Dear, Sr. on November 25, 2015; brother Thomas and grandson Cameron Dear. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Robert J. and Joyce Dear, Jr. of Caton; daughter and son-in-law Kim and Fred Wagner of Lindley; grandchildren Trevor, Jacob and Dillon Dear, Colton, Mitchel and Braden Wagner; great grandchildren Vivienne and Rory Dear; siblings Joseph, Phil, Paul, Elizabeth, Charles, Martha, John, Esther, David, Michael, Marie, Janet and Frank. Ruth loved building puzzles, gardening and she once painted her entire farmhouse. She was proud to be one of 15 children. She truly loved her family. Ruth retired from Aetna as a manager. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Sunday, October 27th from 1 to 3 pm. Private interment will take place in Fitzsimmons Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Ruth's family thanks the staff at Absolut Care at Three Rivers for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided to her.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
