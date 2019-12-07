|
Debbie Coburn
Horseheads, NY - DEBBIE COBURN age 67 of Horseheads, NY went to join her husband Wayne in Heaven on Friday December 6, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born October 17, 1952 in Buffalo, NY the daughter of the late Curtis Wilson and Mary Rounds. Debbie married "The Love of Her Life" Robert Wayne Coburn on March 6, 1971 and he pre-deceased her on February 18, 1993. She was also pre-deceased by her granddaughter Kayla Ann Johnson on April 1, 2003. Debbie was a retired phlebotomist from Corning Hospital. She loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Debbie lived life to the fullest and always enjoyed a good party. Debbie is survived by her beloved daughters and sons-in-law: Linda and Lance Snyder of Horseheads, NY and Lisa and Patrick Johnson of Horseheads, NY ; her cherished grandchildren: Riley Johnson, Avery Snyder, Madilann "Maddie" Johnson, and Landen Snyder; sister: Wendy Jones of Wisconsin ; several nieces, nephew, cousins , a multitude of friends including many lifelong friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday December 12, 2019 from 1-3 PM at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Immediately following calling hours, Deb's wish was for everyone to be invited to Beef's 203 W. Franklins Street to raise a glass to celebrate her life. Debbie will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Wayne in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those wishing may remember Debbie through memorials to The , . Words of Condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019