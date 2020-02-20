Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
New Beginnings United Methodist Church
300 S Miller St
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Beckhorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah H. Beckhorn


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah H. Beckhorn Obituary
Deborah H. Beckhorn

Elmira - Deborah H. Beckhorn (Sullivan), age 65 of Elmira, NY. Deb was born on July 26,1954 to the late Edward and Marlene Brown-Sullivan. Deb passed away very unexpectedly but peacefully at Geisinger Medical in Danville, PA on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was predeceased by brothers Michael E. Sullivan and Lawrence P. Sullivan.

She is survived by son Eric (Alison) Beckhorn, with children Delaney and Lars Beckhorn; daughter Angela (James) Collins, with children Karissa, Maximilian, Mary and Ella Collins; and daughter Sara Norton. Also survived by sisters: Denise Sullivan; Laurie (Jay) Hansen with children Wilson, Blake, and Mallory Hansen; sisters-in-law: Margaret Sullivan; and Jeanie Sullivan with sons, Sean and Steven Sullivan; many loving cousins and close friends: Char, David, Bernice, Charlie, Bob and Deb; and her feline companion Ferocious.

She was a lifelong resident of Elmira, NY, and graduated a little late due to the flood in 1972 from Southside High School. She was an avid bowler, a proud parent, a loving grandparent, and a blessed sister and friend to all.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at New Beginnings United Methodist Church at 300 S Miller St in Elmira at 2:00 PM. In celebration of Deb, the family would love to see you in your Mickey Mouse ears!! A light meal will be offered after the memorial to continue the celebration of her life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter in Deb's name.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave, Elmira, NY. Deb's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olthof Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -