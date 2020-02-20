|
|
Deborah H. Beckhorn
Elmira - Deborah H. Beckhorn (Sullivan), age 65 of Elmira, NY. Deb was born on July 26,1954 to the late Edward and Marlene Brown-Sullivan. Deb passed away very unexpectedly but peacefully at Geisinger Medical in Danville, PA on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was predeceased by brothers Michael E. Sullivan and Lawrence P. Sullivan.
She is survived by son Eric (Alison) Beckhorn, with children Delaney and Lars Beckhorn; daughter Angela (James) Collins, with children Karissa, Maximilian, Mary and Ella Collins; and daughter Sara Norton. Also survived by sisters: Denise Sullivan; Laurie (Jay) Hansen with children Wilson, Blake, and Mallory Hansen; sisters-in-law: Margaret Sullivan; and Jeanie Sullivan with sons, Sean and Steven Sullivan; many loving cousins and close friends: Char, David, Bernice, Charlie, Bob and Deb; and her feline companion Ferocious.
She was a lifelong resident of Elmira, NY, and graduated a little late due to the flood in 1972 from Southside High School. She was an avid bowler, a proud parent, a loving grandparent, and a blessed sister and friend to all.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at New Beginnings United Methodist Church at 300 S Miller St in Elmira at 2:00 PM. In celebration of Deb, the family would love to see you in your Mickey Mouse ears!! A light meal will be offered after the memorial to continue the celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter in Deb's name.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020