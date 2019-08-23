Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
The American Legion
316 Lake St.
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Haner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Haner


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Haner Obituary
Deborah Haner

Elmira - Deborah Haner of West Elmira, NY was born April 14, 1957, and passed away on August 18, 2019. She is survived by her loving partner of 32 years, Willis Howe, her 3 daughters; Corinna Klein, Melissa (Adam) Palski, and Andrea (John) Husner, her grandchildren; Cortnie Rickard, Rich Barnes, Cody & Joey Husner, Jesse Hetrick, and Jacob Klein, great-grandsons; Connor & Alex Klumpe, dear cousin, Bob Thomas, and sister, Terri (Jerry) Lenox. She is predeceased by her grandparents, Robert & Madeline Thomas.

Debbie loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a passion for riding her bike and helping others.

A Celebration of Life Event for Debbie will be held at The American Legion, 316 Lake St., Elmira, NY 14901 on August 24, 2019 at 5pm.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olthof Funeral Home
Download Now