Deborah Haner
Elmira - Deborah Haner of West Elmira, NY was born April 14, 1957, and passed away on August 18, 2019. She is survived by her loving partner of 32 years, Willis Howe, her 3 daughters; Corinna Klein, Melissa (Adam) Palski, and Andrea (John) Husner, her grandchildren; Cortnie Rickard, Rich Barnes, Cody & Joey Husner, Jesse Hetrick, and Jacob Klein, great-grandsons; Connor & Alex Klumpe, dear cousin, Bob Thomas, and sister, Terri (Jerry) Lenox. She is predeceased by her grandparents, Robert & Madeline Thomas.
Debbie loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a passion for riding her bike and helping others.
A Celebration of Life Event for Debbie will be held at The American Legion, 316 Lake St., Elmira, NY 14901 on August 24, 2019 at 5pm.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019