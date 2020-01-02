|
|
Debra A. Harrington
Horseheads - Debra A. Harrington, 54, of Horseheads, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born in Elmira on December 23, 1965, the daughter of Rinaldo and Frances (Graves) Cappucci. Debra grew up in Elmira Heights and graduated from Thomas Edison High School. She later graduated from Corning Community College and SUNY Brockport.
Debra was the Adult Education Director at BOCES in Elmira for 26 years. She was a member of the Odessa-Montour Central School Board for 14 years, and was a member of the Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce. She enjoyed camping, cooking, atving, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Joseph Harrington; daughter, Erica Harrington (Dustin Ellis) of Millport; son, Derick Harrington (Jessica Blaha) of Beaver Dams; parents, Rinaldo and Frances Cappucci of Elmira Heights; sister, Lisa (Dave) Phiester of Philadelphia, PA; brother, Anthony (Babs) Cappucci of Elmira; granddaughter, Sophia Patterson; sisters-in-law, Patty (Mac) McCarty of Montour Falls and Lori Dunham of Arlington, TX; and by several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Her funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Montour Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to GST BOCES Cosmetology program. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottandzinger.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020