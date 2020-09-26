Debra C. (Brown) Banks



North Chemung - Age 61, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 30, 1959, daughter of Delores (Martin) Brown and the late Robert L. Brown. Debra was predeceased by her daughter, Kayleeana Hudson Banks in 2012, and her nephew Christopher Brown in 2002. She is survived by her loving mother Delores Brown, brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael & Molly Brown of Corning, Daniel and Mary Brown of Horseheads, and David and Liz Brown of Caton; daughter Jennifer Banks, granddaughters Maleah Banks and Keaira Frost; daughter and son-in-law Lindsey & David Hayes, granddaughter Addisyn Banks; beloved nieces, nephews, cousins; best friend Karen Boone; and her faith family at Wellsburg Community Church. Debbie worked for Chemung County for over 29 years until her diagnosis of Glioblastoma multiform (Brain Cancer). Donations can be made in her name to Wellsburg Community Church 3662 Front St Wellsburg, NY 14894 or CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Thursday October 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Private burial will take place in North Chemung Cemetery. Covid-19 protocol will be followed, masks are required along with social distancing.



"Fear not, for I have redeemed you;



I have called you by your name;



You are Mine.



Isaiah 43:1









