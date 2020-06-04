Debra Dannelley



Debra Dannelley (Haynes) aged 52, born 6/8/67, passed away suddenly on 5/29/20. She fought a long and hard battle with respiratory issues for many years. Debbie is survived by her children Felicia, Amanda, Kayla, Nicholas, David and Jessica, grandchildren Austin, Jacob, Brantley, Aria, Raven, Finleigh, Luna and Teagan, and spouse Daniel Burdick. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She will be missed dearly. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 13th at 2:00pm at 38 Middle Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845. All family and friends are welcome to come celebrate Debbie.









