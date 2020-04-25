|
|
Debra Jean Sebura "Debi"
Elmira - Age 65 of Elmira, went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Brandon) Gunderman and Tammy Sebura both of Elmira; grandchildren, Nicole and Erika Kress, Samantha Davis, Alexis and Nicholas Gunderman, Kyra and Mitchell Clark, Cameron Sebura, Hailey, Brenden, and Codi Crouthhamel; several great grandchildren; sisters, Pamela (Dave) Sebura Moniovi, Wellsburg, and Sandra (Henry) Sebura Oldenhuise, Elmira; predeceased by her parents, Thomas Francis & Mary Ann Warzok Sebura; and great granddaughter Aryell Clark. Debi was known by many as "Grandma Deb". She lived for her family and spending time with them was her favorite thing to do. She had a very caring way about her. We want to give a special thank you to Christina Sirois at EPC and all those that helped her through the years of her illness. Debi attended Elmira Christian Center. Her pain and suffering has been taken away and she will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elmira Soup Kitchen or to an Elmira Mental Health Agency in her name. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020