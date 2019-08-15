Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Debra Jean Smith


1958 - 2019
Debra Jean Smith Obituary
Debra Jean Smith

Horseheads, NY - Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday evening, August 10, 2019 at the age of 61. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4PM - 6 PM. Her Memorial Services will be held at the conclusion of hours with Minister Carl Saunders. Full obituary, donation information, condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Deb's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
