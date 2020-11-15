1/
Debra L. Palmer
1974 - 2020
Debra L. Palmer

Elmira - PALMER, Debra L. 46, of Elmira, NY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 14th 2020.

Debra was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 21, 1974, daughter of the late Roy and Susan (Rock) Palmer. Debra is survived by her God's givenother, Gottlob Clark; daughter, Felicia Maysonet; son, Domingo Maysonet; grandchildren, Josiah Domingo, Hazel and Aliza; sister Patricia Palmer; brother, Roy Palmer.

Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday, November 18th 2020 from 3pm to 4pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 4pm. Interment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Due to Covid 19, masks are required to attend services, along with attendance restrictions.




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
03:00 - 04:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
NOV
18
Funeral service
04:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
