Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra VanZile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra M. VanZile


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debra M. VanZile Obituary
Debra M. VanZile

Elmira - Age 59, of Elmira, NY, peacefully passed away on April 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Elmira, New York to the late William and Angeline (Cecce) Howe. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her 2 brothers, Joseph and Michael Howe. Debra is survived by her 3 children; Kristina (Dennis) Snegosky of Clayton, NC; Steven VanZile Jr., of Elmira, NY; Ryan VanZile of Elmira, NY; grandchildren Gavin, Nathan, and Xander Snegosky; her siblings, Mary (Jim) Patterson, Barbara (Eric) Sturm, William (LouAnn) Howe Jr., Dominic (Deborah) Howe and Jean Wolfe; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Debra was a tough, strong, go-getter who did things her way, which was always the right way. Her hobbies were people; Debra enjoyed knowing everyone who came into her life, whether it be short and sweet, or a life-long relationship. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to make donations in Debra's name, are asked to do so to the Falck Cancer Center, 600 Roe Ave., Elmira, NY 14905.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now