Debra M. VanZile
Elmira - Age 59, of Elmira, NY, peacefully passed away on April 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Elmira, New York to the late William and Angeline (Cecce) Howe. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her 2 brothers, Joseph and Michael Howe. Debra is survived by her 3 children; Kristina (Dennis) Snegosky of Clayton, NC; Steven VanZile Jr., of Elmira, NY; Ryan VanZile of Elmira, NY; grandchildren Gavin, Nathan, and Xander Snegosky; her siblings, Mary (Jim) Patterson, Barbara (Eric) Sturm, William (LouAnn) Howe Jr., Dominic (Deborah) Howe and Jean Wolfe; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Debra was a tough, strong, go-getter who did things her way, which was always the right way. Her hobbies were people; Debra enjoyed knowing everyone who came into her life, whether it be short and sweet, or a life-long relationship. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to make donations in Debra's name, are asked to do so to the Falck Cancer Center, 600 Roe Ave., Elmira, NY 14905.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019