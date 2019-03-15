Services
Gillett, PA - Age 87, passed away Sunday Mar. 10, 2019. Born and raised in Daggett, PA; Delos was the son of the late, Ernest H. & Gertrude Thorp. Married for 67 years, he is survived by his wife Ethel, daughters, Karen (William) Bachman and Sharon (Craig) Leonhardt; 2 grandchildren, Lauren and Jordan (Julie Hagen) Bachman; 2 great grandchildren, Oliver and Kathleen; his sister, Betty (Don) Wright; nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Delos is predeceased by his siblings, Lewis, Marian (Avery), Gladys (Kliner) and Daryl. Delos was self-employed as an auto mechanic and auto-body repair specialist. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, and playing cards. At Delos' request, no services will be held. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Big Elm Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 249 Millerton, PA 16936.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
