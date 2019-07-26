|
|
DeNARDO ROBERT J.
Watkins Glen - Age 83, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away July 22, 2019.
Bob was born in Auburn, NY, the son of Patrick and Cecelia DeNardo. He was a communicant of St. Mary's of the Lake Church, and member of the Watkins Glen Fire Department for 56 years and Elks Lodge #1546. Bob's employment included International Salt, IBEW Elmira Local, and served as the Park Manager for the Watkins Glen State Park for many years.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Mary DeDominick. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris DeNardo; sons, Michael (Betty) DeNardo, and Anthony (Mary Ellen) DeNardo; daughter Donna DeNardo; five grandchildren, Daniel, Patti (Jeremy), Joseph (Kym), Braeden, and Haley; great-grandson Teddy Beall; nephew Rob DeDominick; special friend, Joe Matwiejow, and numerous cousins.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility for their compassionate & considerate care of Bob while he resided there.
Bob enjoyed the outdoors and the mountains the most. Travelling the Appalachian Mountains, Rocky Mountains & Alaska. His most favorite place was the Adirondack Mountains of New York.
The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Wednesday (July 31st) from 4-6pm; followed by a Memorial Service at the funeral home at 6:00pm.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Watkins Glen Fire Department, 201 N. Perry St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891. You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Star-Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019