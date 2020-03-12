Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ridgebury Sportsman Club
961 Centerville Rd
Gillett, PA
Denise Marie Decker-Flum

Denise Marie Decker-Flum Obituary
Denise Marie Decker-Flum

Loveland, OH - Denise Marie Decker-Flum, 54, of Loveland Ohio, passed from home into Eternal Life on February 24, 2020. She is survived by husband of 24 years Terry Flum, daughter Caitlin Flum (18), son Logan Flum (17), mother Joyce Decker (Stout), step-mother Sidona Flum, and siblings Diana Holton, Doreen (Les) Jackson, Darla (Gary) Palmer, Duane (Patty) Decker, and Darren Decker. Denise was preceded in passing by her father Louis Decker, Jr., step-father Melvin Flum, and sister Deborah Ellsworth. Denise received a BS degree from Shippensburg University, MS from the University of Memphis, and PhD from the University of Tennessee. She was Professor of Biology at Southern State Community College in Ohio. The family will receive friends in a celebration of life at Ridgebury Sportsman Club, 961 Centerville Rd, Gillett, PA, from noon to 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 15. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the .
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
