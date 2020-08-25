1/1
Dennis G. Kelley
Dennis G. Kelley

Penn Yan - Dennis G. Kelley, 76, of Penn Yan, NY and formerly of Elmira, Dundee and Gillette, PA, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born in Sayre, PA on December 2, 1943, the son of Catherine I. (Kelley) Barr. He graduated from Troy High School in Troy, PA with the Class of 1962, and served with the US Army from 1962-1967. Dennis was a postal carrier with the US Postal Service for 15 years, retiring in 1999.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, playing euchre, and socializing in local VFW's and American Legion's. He also enjoyed spending time in Florida after retirement. He was predeceased by his mother, Catherine in 1996, and by a grandson, Robert E. Lee, Jr. in 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra K. VanDerEems (John) of Watkins Glen and their sons, Jacob and Nathan VanDerEems; two sons, Lawrence E. Gray (Brenda) of Dundee, and his children, James Gray (Sara) and Samantha Gray (Todd), and Dennis L. Kelley (Michelle) of Mt. Pleasant, PA, and their daughters, Jillian Kelley and Devon Halterman; five great grandchildren, Anna, Patrick, Robby, Ryan and Aubrey.

Interment will be held in Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Bath VA Center, 76 Veterans Ave., Bath, NY 14810 or Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642. Arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
