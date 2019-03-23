|
|
Dennis H. Aiken
Elmira - Age 48, passed away unexpectedly, Sat. Mar. 16, 2019. Born on Oct. 23, 1970 in Elmira, Dennis was the son of Howard N. & Betty L. Moore Aiken. He graduated from SHS Class of 88 and earned his associates Degree from CCC. Dennis had previously been employed by Pepsi-Cola. He enjoyed playing his guitar and writing songs. He preformed in various plays at the Clemens Center's Mandeville Hall and Elmira Little Theater. He also spent many hours riding his motorcycle. Surviving is his loving family, mother, Betty L. Moore Aiken, Southport; a brother, Kevin (Melanee) Aiken, Pine City; a sister, Debra (Don) Butler, Pine City; 5 nieces and nephews, Benjamin, Emily and Sarah Butler; Mercedez and Jessica Aiken. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Tues. Mar. 26, 2019 between the hours of 5-7 p.m. Funeral services follow at 7:15 p.m. with burial at the family's convenience in Fitzsimmons Cemetery, Southport.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019