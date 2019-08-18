|
|
Dennis John Wieland
Surf City, NC - Denny was born May 10, 1947 in Lancaster, WI to his parents Harold (late) and Gladis Wieland. He was baptized August 6, 1950 and passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 6, 2019.
Denny owned a Land Surveying business in Horseheads NY for many years, was a member and past president of Fur, Fin, Feathers Inc. and was an avid golfer. In the fall of 2016, he and Susan made their vacation home that they purchased in 1998 their permanent residence. They welcomed many guests into their home with open arms. He was an active member of Faith Harbor United Methodist Church and Topsail Kiwanis. Denny was famous for cooking breakfast and grilling steak and seafood for family and friends. He was a generous, loving man who adored his family and friends and they adored him. He will be remembered for his generosity with his time and treasures. He was known to his grandchildren as "Pop Pop", a name given to him by his eldest grandson. Denny is survived by: his wife Susan of 51 years, adult children Chris(Lisa) Wieland, Brandon(Karin) Wieland grandchildren Brett (Arianna) Wieland, Matthew, Jacob, Nicholas, Drew, Aubrie, and Great granddaughter Nellie, mother Gladis, brother Tim(Jan) Wieland. A Memorial service was held at Faith Harbor United Methodist Church with interment at Sea Lawn Memorial Park. Donations may be made in Denny's memory to a charity of ones choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019