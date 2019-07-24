|
|
Dennis Niles
Elmira - Age 76, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born in Elmira, NY on December 22, 1942 to the late Nelson and Eleanor (Lewis) Niles. Dennis was predeceased by his son, Dennis Niles Jr., grandson, Alan Joseph Stevens, brother, Norman Niles, sister, Wilma Ellis, sister-in-law, Patricia Niles and previous wife, Teresa Niles. He is survived by his children, Teri (Terry) Mayo, Leawanna (John) Terrio, Nelson Niles, Dawn Niles, Mario (Katherine) Niles and Jennifer Niles; brothers, Charles Niles, Milton (Diane) Niles and Wayne (Robin) Niles; sisters, Lydia King and Nyomi (Jesse) Rice; sister-in-law, Orletta Niles; previous wife, Barbara Allen; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 26th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place there at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 24, 2019