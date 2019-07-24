Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Niles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Niles


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Niles Obituary
Dennis Niles

Elmira - Age 76, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born in Elmira, NY on December 22, 1942 to the late Nelson and Eleanor (Lewis) Niles. Dennis was predeceased by his son, Dennis Niles Jr., grandson, Alan Joseph Stevens, brother, Norman Niles, sister, Wilma Ellis, sister-in-law, Patricia Niles and previous wife, Teresa Niles. He is survived by his children, Teri (Terry) Mayo, Leawanna (John) Terrio, Nelson Niles, Dawn Niles, Mario (Katherine) Niles and Jennifer Niles; brothers, Charles Niles, Milton (Diane) Niles and Wayne (Robin) Niles; sisters, Lydia King and Nyomi (Jesse) Rice; sister-in-law, Orletta Niles; previous wife, Barbara Allen; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 26th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place there at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now